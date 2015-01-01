Abstract

Bridges serve essential roles in a state economy whose collapse leads to grave consequences with serious economic losses. Seismic loads and corrosive conditions cause their deterioration over time. In this paper, a comprehensive framework is developed using probabilistic fragility analysis and life-cycle assessment for the collapse assessment of deteriorating bridges under multi-hazard conditions including carbonation, corrosion, scour, and seismic loads.The proposed approach takes into account the combined effects of pier scour, corrosion, and carbonation on the seismic vulnerability of reinforced concrete bridge during its life-cycle for design and retrofit purposes. To achieve this goal, the collapse probability of the bridge due to such hazards is determined for a range of possible hazard intensities. Also, to make an engineering decision regarding different scenarios, the results of the life-cycle assessment are scored. Afterward, based on the cost of each scenario, a cost-benefit analysis is conducted. Finally, the proposed approach is represented using a river-crossing bridge as a case study.

Language: en