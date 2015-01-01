Abstract

Sand liquefaction-induced lateral flow has caused the destruction of a large number of buildings. In this work, an overall time-history numerical simulation is conducted to study the nonlinear dynamic interaction of soil with an underground structure buried in a slightly sloping liquefied foundation. Firstly, the consistency between the numerical simulation and model test results is verified. Then, the influence law of the ground inclination angle on the liquefaction distribution of the foundation around an underground structure reveals that the soil liquefaction at the lateral side of the underground structure is alleviated but is aggravated severely in the soils under the subway station. Additionally, the dynamic uplifting behavior and the seismic damage of the underground structure are different from those in a horizontally layered liquefied foundation. The rotation response and asymmetrical seismic damage of an underground structure in a slightly sloping liquefied foundation need attention.

