Citation
Hajovsky DB, Reynolds MR. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2019; 34(4): 283-299.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
To better understand the longitudinal relations between risk and relationship variables during early to middle adolescence, we employed latent variable cross-lagged panel models using data (N = 1,050) from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Study.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; latent variable; longitudinal; peers; risk