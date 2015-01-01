SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Segal A, Collin-Vézina D. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2019; 34(4): 317-322.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0829573519856818

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The influence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on the developing child across several domains of functioning has much theoretical and empirical support. Yet, surprisingly, the impact of ACEs on the development of language skills specifically remains somewhat understudied. The present report provides a brief review of research on ACEs and associated impacts on brain functioning and on language skills development specifically. Trauma-informed practices are discussed, with a specific focus on school-based trauma-informed programs. Next steps to explore in future research are then provided.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment of interventions/outcomes; coping; psychopathologies and symptomologies; social and education environment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print