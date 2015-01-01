Abstract

The influence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on the developing child across several domains of functioning has much theoretical and empirical support. Yet, surprisingly, the impact of ACEs on the development of language skills specifically remains somewhat understudied. The present report provides a brief review of research on ACEs and associated impacts on brain functioning and on language skills development specifically. Trauma-informed practices are discussed, with a specific focus on school-based trauma-informed programs. Next steps to explore in future research are then provided.

Language: en