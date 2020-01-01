Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bull injuries are common in India. An injury by a bull is more common in rural and agriculture dependent regions of the country. The incident causing injury by a bull can be sports related or work related. Work related injuries are almost mostly seen in farmers. CASE PRESENTATION: We would like to present six cases of bull injury over a period of three years who reported to our EM. All six patients were admitted. Five out of six patients survived the hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: Trauma sustained due to being hit by a large animal should be treated akin to a high velocity trauma and such a patient definitely warrants a period of observation even if the injuries are not life threatening. A high index of suspicion is needed for suspecting occult injuries. Fluid resuscitation and age of the patient are important considerations.



