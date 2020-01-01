|
Citation
Shriyan SV, Mani UA, Bhot FB, Sada EC, Ursekar R, Adake D. Adv J Emerg Med 2020; 4(1): e5.
Affiliation
Department of Emergency Medicine, Bharati Hospital, Maharashtra, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Department of Emergency Medicine)
DOI
PMID
31938774
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bull injuries are common in India. An injury by a bull is more common in rural and agriculture dependent regions of the country. The incident causing injury by a bull can be sports related or work related. Work related injuries are almost mostly seen in farmers. CASE PRESENTATION: We would like to present six cases of bull injury over a period of three years who reported to our EM. All six patients were admitted. Five out of six patients survived the hospital stay.
Language: en
Keywords
Animal Culling; Animals; Cattle; Multiple Trauma