Leonhardt R, Becker C, Groß M, Mikolaizak AS. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, Australia.
31939202
BACKGROUND: Being unable to "get up from the floor" is a risk factor and predictor of serious fall-related injuries in older age; however, floor-rise training (FRT) is not widely used. The backward chaining method (BCM) is a success-oriented, step-by-step form of FRT. This systematic review aimed to evaluate the impact of BCM on physical and psychological outcome measures, and its clinical application.
Backward chaining method; Fall prevention; Falls; Floor rise training; Older adults