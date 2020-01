Abstract

Any drug or substance with effects on the central nervous system can impair the ability to drive safely.



When prescribing, consider the effects of each drug on driving as well as the use of other substances. Advise the patient of the risks.



Opioids, benzodiazepines, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics and sedating antidepressants increase the risk of crashing. Erratic use of sedatives causes a higher level of impairment than stable regimens.



Patients who have complex medical conditions and take multiple drugs should undergo a fitness-to-drive assessment.

