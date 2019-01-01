Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thoracic injury is becoming an important cause of mortality in Pakistan, especially in the younger subset of population. The initial management of these injuries is essential as these patients can develop multiple complications, ultimately leading to death of the patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This prospective observational study was carried out from January 2016 to December 2018 at the Department of Surgery, Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi Medical University, Pakistan. It included all the patients over 12 years of age who had thoracic trauma, who presented in the ED, and were admitted to the surgical ward and intensive care unit (ICU). Data were collected with the help of a pre-designed proforma. After relevant investigations and treatment, data were collected and analyzed through Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) for version 19. Nominal variables were reported as frequencies and percentages.



RESULTS: Out of a total of 330 patients, 188 (56.9%) suffered from blunt injuries whereas 142 (43%) had penetrating injuries. The most common cause of these injuries was road traffic accidents -- 105 (32%) followed by falls -- 23 (76%). Most of the injuries encountered were isolated pneumothorax -- 74 (22.4%) followed by rib fractures with pneumothorax -- 71 (21.5%). Tube thoracostomy was done in 189 cases (57.3%) whereas 94 (28.5%) patients were managed conservatively. Complications were seen in 117 patients (35.4%). Out of these 117 cases, death was the major complication - 30 (25.6%) followed by bronchopleural fistula - 24 (20.5%) and empyema thoracis - 22 (18.8%).



CONCLUSION: Road traffic accidents are a major cause of thoracic injuries in our setting. Tube thoracostomy is the most commonly used treatment modality. Mortality rate is high in the patients with thoracic injuries.



