Abstract

Physical activity is a key determinant of mental health; community programmes aim to increase health and well-being on a community wide scale; with emphasis on social interaction (Quirk et al., 2017). Regular physical activity participation in community settings yields additional social benefits, such as peer support. Peers are defined as individuals who identify with one another through their experiences, and based on commonality of, diagnosis (Keyes et al., 2016). There is limited research investigating the incorporation of peer support within community-based physical activity programmes for mental health service users (MHSU). This scoping review aimed to explore existing literature that has included peer support as a component of community-based physical activity programmes for MHSU. We examined published literature following the methodological framework by Arksey and O'Malley (2005) using electronic databases (SportDiscus, Web of Science, MEDLINE, and PsycINFO), reference lists, and hand searching of journals. Thirteen articles met the inclusion criteria of programmes that included; adults aged 18 and over, a peer support component, physical activity and/or sport, participants with a mental health diagnoses and were community-based. Research published between 2007 and 2019 was peer-reviewed and written in English was included. Nine studies found a significant increase in perceived social support, seven studies reporting increased mental wellbeing and five studies reported increased physical activity levels. Effectiveness of reviewed programmes were categorised as; overall improvements in physical activity levels, improvements to mental health, exercise related psychosocial benefits, knowledge relating to self-care, and improved social connections.



FINDINGS support that community-based physical activity programmes produced psychosocial benefits and positive behaviour change for MHSU. Greater focus is required to implement effective peer support into community programmes to facilitate physical activity engagement in the mental health population.

Language: en