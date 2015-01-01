Abstract

This study investigated the relationship between personality states and driving behavior from a dynamic perspective. A personality baseline was introduced to reflect the driver's trait level and can be used as a basic reference for the dynamic change of personality states. Three kinds of simulated scenarios triggered by pedestrian crossing the street were established using a virtual reality driving simulator. Fifty licensed drivers completed the driving experiments and filled in the Neuroticism Extraversion Openness Five-Factor Inventory (NEO-FFI) questionnaire to measure the drivers' personality baselines. Key indicators were quantified to characterize the five types of personality states by K-means clustering algorithm. The results indicated that the high-risk situation had a greater impact on the drivers, especially for drivers with openness and extroversion. Furthermore, for the drivers of extroverted personality, the fluctuation of personality states in the high-risk scenario was more pronounced. This paper put forward a novel idea for the analysis of driving behavior, and the research results provide a personalized personality database for the selection of different driving modes.

