SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kyriakopoulos G, Ntanos S, Anagnostopoulos T, Tsotsolas N, Salmon I, Ntalianis K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e408.

Affiliation

Department of Business Administration, University of West Attica, Thivon 250, Egaleo, 122 44 Athens, Greece.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17020408

PMID

31936245

Abstract

Everyday life of the elderly and impaired population living in smart homes is challenging because of possible accidents that may occur due to daily activities. In such activities, persons often lean over (to reach something) and, if they not cautious, are prone to falling. To identify fall incidents, which could stochastically cause serious injuries or even death, we propose specific temporal inference models; namely, CM-I and CM-II. These models can infer a fall incident based on classification methods by exploiting wearable Internet of Things (IoT) altimeter sensors adopted by seniors. We analyzed real and synthetic data of fall and lean over incidents to test the proposed models. The results are promising for incorporating such inference models to assist healthcare for fall verification of seniors in smart homes. Specifically, the CM-II model achieved a prediction accuracy of 0.98, which is the highest accuracy when compared to other models in the literature under the McNemar's test criterion. These models could be incorporated in wearable IoT devices to provide early warning and prediction of fall incidents to clinical doctors.


Language: en

Keywords

Internet of Things (IoT); elderly and impaired; fall verification; healthcare; smart homes; temporal inference model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print