Citation
Jha RM, Bell J, Citerio G, Hemphill JC, Kimberly WT, Narayan RK, Sahuquillo J, Sheth KN, Simard JM. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2020; 21(2): e409.
Affiliation
Department of Neurosurgery, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)
DOI
PMID
31936452
Abstract
Cerebral edema and contusion expansion are major determinants of morbidity and mortality after TBI. Current treatment options are reactive, suboptimal and associated with significant side effects. First discovered in models of focal cerebral ischemia, there is increasing evidence that the sulfonylurea receptor 1 (SUR1)-Transient receptor potential melastatin 4 (TRPM4) channel plays a key role in these critical secondary injury processes after TBI. Targeted SUR1-TRPM4 channel inhibition with glibenclamide has been shown to reduce edema and progression of hemorrhage, particularly in preclinical models of contusional TBI.
Language: en
Keywords
ASTRAL; SUR1 (Sulfonylurea receptor 1); TBI (traumatic brain injury); TRPM4 (transient receptor potential melastatin 4); cerebral edema; contusion expansion; glibenclamide; glyburide