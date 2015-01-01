Abstract

BACKGROUND: Utilization of ICP monitors for pediatric patients is low and varies between centers. We hypothesized that in more severely injured patients (GCS 3-4), there would be a decreased mortality associated with invasive monitoring devices.



METHODS: The pediatric Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) was queried for patients aged ≤ 16 years meeting criteria for invasive monitors. Our primary outcome was mortality. Patients with ICP monitoring were compared to those without. A logistic regression was used to examine the risk of mortality.



RESULTS: Of 3,808 patients, 685 (18.0%) underwent ICP monitoring. ICP monitors were associated with increased risk of mortality (OR 1.82, CI 1.36-2.44, p < 0.001). A secondary analysis including type of invasive ICP monitor and dividing GCS into 3 categories revealed both intraventricular drain (OR 1.89, CI 1.3-2.7, p = 0.001) and intraparenchymal pressure monitor (OR 1.86, CI 1.32-2.6, p < 0.001) to be independently associated with an increased likelihood of mortality regardless of GCS, while intraparenchymal oxygen monitoring was not (OR 0.47, CI 0.11-2.05, p = 0.316). The strongest effect was seen in those patients with a GCS of 5-6.



CONCLUSION: ICP monitors are an independent risk factor for mortality, particularly with intraventricular drains and intraparenchymal monitors in patients with a GCS 5-6.

Language: en