Journal Article

Citation

Delaplain PT, Grigorian A, Lekawa M, Mallicote M, Joe V, Schubl SD, Kuza CM, Dolich M, Nahmias J. Pediatr. Surg. Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Surgery, University of California, Irvine Medical Center, 333 City Blvd West, Suite 1600, Orange, CA, 92868, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00383-020-04618-y

PMID

31938835

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Utilization of ICP monitors for pediatric patients is low and varies between centers. We hypothesized that in more severely injured patients (GCS 3-4), there would be a decreased mortality associated with invasive monitoring devices.

METHODS: The pediatric Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP) was queried for patients aged ≤ 16 years meeting criteria for invasive monitors. Our primary outcome was mortality. Patients with ICP monitoring were compared to those without. A logistic regression was used to examine the risk of mortality.

RESULTS: Of 3,808 patients, 685 (18.0%) underwent ICP monitoring. ICP monitors were associated with increased risk of mortality (OR 1.82, CI 1.36-2.44, p < 0.001). A secondary analysis including type of invasive ICP monitor and dividing GCS into 3 categories revealed both intraventricular drain (OR 1.89, CI 1.3-2.7, p = 0.001) and intraparenchymal pressure monitor (OR 1.86, CI 1.32-2.6, p < 0.001) to be independently associated with an increased likelihood of mortality regardless of GCS, while intraparenchymal oxygen monitoring was not (OR 0.47, CI 0.11-2.05, p = 0.316). The strongest effect was seen in those patients with a GCS of 5-6.

CONCLUSION: ICP monitors are an independent risk factor for mortality, particularly with intraventricular drains and intraparenchymal monitors in patients with a GCS 5-6.


Language: en

Keywords

Intracranial hypertension; Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitor; Pediatric trauma; Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

