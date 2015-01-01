Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls among the elderly are one of the main public health problems that have direct consequences for their health. They reduce these individuals' autonomy and functional independence.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to evaluate the risk factors associated with falls among elderly people enrolled within primary healthcare. DESIGN AND SETTING: Cross-sectional study conducted at primary healthcare units in the municipality of Patos, state of Paraíba, Brazil.



METHODS: The Fall Risk Score and Timed Up and Go (TUG) test were used for evaluating the risk of falling among 316 elderly individuals. The independent variables used were sociodemographic and health conditions, while the dependent variable was the frequency of falls on the same level, over the course of previous years. The descriptive statistical tests used were the chi-square and Mann-Whitney tests.



RESULTS: Occurrence of falls was reported by 211 of the 316 participants, representing a prevalence of 66.8% with confidence interval 61.6-72.0. The logistic regression results showed, after adjusting for all variables included in the model, that only the variables of vestibular disorders, self-assessed health status and dizziness/vertigo (trend) were significant (P ≤ 0.05). Most of the elderly participants had two or more associated pathological conditions. The participants were predominantly female (68.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: Higher occurrence of falls was observed among female elderly individuals who suffered recurrent falls, had had low levels of schooling, presented comorbidities, had comorbidities and made use of drugs. These conditions predisposed these individuals to greater vulnerability to the risk of falls.

