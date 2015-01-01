Abstract

An advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), based on lane detection technology, detects dangerous situations through various sensors and either warns the driver or takes over direct control of the vehicle. At present, cameras are commonly used for lane detection; however, their performance varies widely depending on the lighting conditions. Consequently, many studies have focused on using radar for lane detection. However, when using radar, it is difficult to distinguish between the plain road surface and painted lane markers, necessitating the use of radar reflectors for guidance. Previous studies have used long-range radars which may receive interference signals from various objects, including other vehicles, pedestrians, and buildings, thereby hampering lane detection. Therefore, we propose a lane detection method that uses an impulse radio ultra-wideband radar with high-range resolution and metal lane markers installed at regular intervals on the road. Lane detection and departure is realized upon using the periodically reflected signals as well as vehicle speed data as inputs. For verification, a field test was conducted by attaching radar to a vehicle and installing metal lane markers on the road. Experimental scenarios were established by varying the position and movement of the vehicle, and it was demonstrated that the proposed method enables lane detection based on the data measured.

