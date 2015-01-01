Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the effects of Otago exercise combined with action observation (AO) training on the balance, and gait in the old people to prevent falls in the community. A total of 30 old women participated and randomly assigned into three groups: AO plus Otago (n=10), Otago (n=10), or control (n=10). The AO plus Otago and Otago groups performed 50 min of strength training and balance exercises from the Otago Exercise Program 3 times a week for 12 weeks. The AO plus Otago group received an additional 20 min of training 3 times a week. We used the electronic muscle dynamometer to changes in strength, Timed Up and Go (TUG) test to evaluate dynamic balance, and the short version of the Falls Efficacy Scale-International was used to evaluate the fear of falls, and GAITRite was used to evaluate changes in the spatiotemporal parameters of walking. The muscle strength significantly increased in the AO plus Otago and Otago groups compared to the strength before training. The TUG test showed a significant improvement in the dynamic balance in both intervention groups. A significant increase was observed in the walking speed, cadence, step length, and stride length in both intervention groups. We also noted a significant change in the efficacy measures for falls. It is expected that Otago exercise combined with AO training will be used as an intervention method in hospital treatment programs and the old people facilities for preventing falls in the old people.

