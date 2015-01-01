Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pelvic-femoral injuries are a common problem in football (soccer) players. However, the risk factors for these injuries are unclear. Our knowledge of spinal-pelvic sagittal balance has increased considerably over the past few years, notably as a result of new radiographic techniques such the EOS radiographic imaging system.



PURPOSE: To investigate the link between spinal-pelvic sagittal balance on EOS imaging and the incidence of pelvic-femoral injuries. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: Players in a League 1 professional soccer team were observed for 5 consecutive seasons. All players included in the study underwent EOS radiographic imaging. All acute and microtraumatic injuries to the pelvic-femoral complex were recorded prospectively: hamstrings, psoas, quadriceps, adductors, obturators, and pubic symphysis. We analyzed the relationship between injury incidence and key radiographic parameters involved in pelvic balance.



RESULTS: A total of 61 players were included (mean age, 24.5 years; n = 149 injuries; mean pelvic tilt, 9.08° ± 5.6°). A significant link was observed between the incidence of pelvic-femoral injuries and pelvic tilt (P =.02). A significant link was also observed between the incidence of acute pelvic-femoral injuries and pelvic tilt (P =.05). In both cases, a high pelvic tilt was associated with a low incidence of injuries.



CONCLUSION: In professional soccer players, a low pelvic tilt was associated with a high incidence of all pelvic-femoral injuries as well as acute pelvic-femoral injuries. These results could lead to new preventive methods for these musculotendinous injuries through physical therapy.

