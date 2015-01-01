Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Occupations in agriculture and natural resources persistently have some of the highest rates of injury and illness. Additionally, these fields are dominated by segments of the population known to demonstrate poorer health, such as those with less education, lower family income, and more irregular labor force participation. Thus, it is unclear if health disparities between those in these sectors and the rest of the labor force are unique to these occupations, or a reflection of their demographic composition. The objective of this study was to determine how much of the difference in self-rated health between those who work agriculture and natural resource occupations - meaning farming, forestry, fishing, hunting, and resource extraction - and the rest of the labor force was due to demographic characteristics versus unexplained factors unique to the occupations.



METHODS: Using the National Health Interview Survey from 2008 to 2017, a two-way Oaxaca-Blinder decomposition of linear probability models predicting poor self-rated health between those reporting agriculture and natural resource occupations and other working adults with sociodemographic characteristics was performed.



RESULTS: Results show more than the total difference in the probability of poor self-rated health between the two groups (0.0173) can be explained by demographic composition (0.0303). If the agriculture and natural resource workforce had the average demographic composition between them and the rest of the labor force, they would have lower rates of poor self-rated health than the broader labor force.



CONCLUSION: While agriculture and natural resource occupations are hazardous, the prevalence of poor self-rated health in the labor force is not unique to these occupations, but appears common among all occupations dominated by those with low income and education.

