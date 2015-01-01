|
Citation
Mueller JT. J. Agromed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
31935157
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Occupations in agriculture and natural resources persistently have some of the highest rates of injury and illness. Additionally, these fields are dominated by segments of the population known to demonstrate poorer health, such as those with less education, lower family income, and more irregular labor force participation. Thus, it is unclear if health disparities between those in these sectors and the rest of the labor force are unique to these occupations, or a reflection of their demographic composition. The objective of this study was to determine how much of the difference in self-rated health between those who work agriculture and natural resource occupations - meaning farming, forestry, fishing, hunting, and resource extraction - and the rest of the labor force was due to demographic characteristics versus unexplained factors unique to the occupations.
Keywords
Agriculture; decomposition; natural resources; occupational health; self-rated health