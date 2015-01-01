Abstract

Corrosive ingestion in children is a common problem in low income countries. These agents cause injuries and later strictures of esophagus and stomach. Gastric outlet obstruction is known complication of acids and surgery is the mainstay of treatment. There are multitude of surgical options for these strictures depending on the involved segment of the stomach and experience of the surgeon. Here we present three cases of children who accidentally ingested acid stored in soda bottles and subsequently developed isolated pyloric strictures. These cases presented between August 2018 and April 2019 to our facility, a tertiary care hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. All three patients had an initial latent period of one to two weeks following corrosive ingestion, after which symptoms of gastric outlet obstruction appeared. Intraoperatively, all three had normal esophagus and antrum but scarred and strictured pylorus. Heineke-Mikulicz pyloroplasty was done in these cases without complications and the outcomes were satisfactory.

Language: en