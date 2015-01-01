|
Félix R, Moura F, Clifton KJ. J. Transp. Health 2019; 15: e100628.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
Cities with low cycling maturity (LCM) are cities with a small cycling modal share and little cycling infrastructure. Despite the increasing public interest in cycling as travel mode, LCM cities are still prevalent in the western world, and few research has been developed on which are the barriers and what lead people to bicycle in this type of cities, that still are changing. This research explores the motivators and deterrents to bicycle in Lisbon (Portugal), a city with a cycling modal share below 1%, and compares the perceived barriers to cycling between cyclists and non-cyclists, as well as the triggers and motivators to start cycling between the same groups.
Barriers and motivators; Behavioral change; Bicycle mode choice; Low cycling maturity; Urban cycling