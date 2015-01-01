Abstract

Background

The majority of commuting trips in the United States are taken by motor vehicle. Yet, lack of regular physical activity has been identified as one of its most significant public health issues, and globally, risks due to physical inactivity are increasing. However, we believe current studies offer an unclear picture of the complex role of the environmental or psychological influences in active travel behavior across urbanicity classifications.

Aims

To (1) determine an association between objective or subjective measures of the built environment and active transportation, and (2) characterize the associations within both urban and non-urban contexts among a statewide sample of 862 adults residing in Wisconsin.

Methods

Multivariate logistic regression analysis of subjective data from the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) and data from the Wisconsin Assessment of the Social and Built Environment (WASABE), a direct observation audit tool, to test the impacts of subjective perceptions and objective built environment predictors on active transportation in both urban and rural contexts.

Results

Males, non-married, physically active individuals, those living in urban areas and with higher education levels had greater odds of using active transportation. Bicycle friendliness (aOR = 2.43; 95% CI: 1.4-4.2) and presence of non-residential destinations (aOR = 1.03; 95% CI: 1.01-1.05) were the strongest objective predictors of active transportation overall. Subjective measures were especially predictive of active transportation in non-urban areas, specifically for participants identifying presence of trails (adjusted odds = 3.71; 95% CI: 1.5-9.2) and non-residential destinations nearby (adjusted odds = 2.65; 95% CI: 0.99-7.06).

Conclusions

Active transportation is associated with built environment characteristics and perceived environmental factors, but the specific predictors and strength of associations vary by context.



RESULTS suggest perceived bicycle friendliness may be important in urban areas and access to trails for walking and biking may provide important opportunities to promote active transportation in more suburban or rural areas.

