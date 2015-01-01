Abstract

Introduction

In addition to driving, using a motorcycle is a common mode of sedentary transportation in Asian countries, but its associations with lifestyle behaviors remain unknown. The present study aimed to examine the associations of motorcycle use time with lifestyle behaviors in a sample of Taiwanese urban adults.



Methods

A cross-sectional survey was administered to Taiwanese urban adults aged 20-64 years. Data on time spent in motorcycle use (none: 0, low: 1-209, high: 210 + min/week), lifestyle behaviors, and sociodemographic characteristics were acquired from 1069 adults in three urban cities. Unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression analysis were used.



Results

After adjusting for potential covariates, adults who spent at least 30 min a day on motorcycles were less likely to have sufficient levels of active transportation (odds ratio [OR] = 0.44; 95% confidence intervals [CI]: 0.31-0.62) and less likely to drink alcohol (OR = 0.53; 95% CI: 0.31-0.90) than those who did not. No significant associations of motorcycle use with leisure-time physical activity, sitting time, sleep, current smoking status, and dietary behavior were observed.



Conclusions

Motorcycle use is a potential behavioral risk factor for active mode of transportation. Future lifestyle interventions and transportation-related policies may consider reducing motorcycle use time as a possible strategy for health promotion.

Language: en