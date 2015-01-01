Abstract

Clinicians may lack knowledge and confidence regarding self-harm in older adults and hold attitudes that interfere with delivering effective care. A 1-hour educational intervention for hospital-based clinicians and general practitioners (GPs) was developed, delivered, and evaluated. Of 119 multidisciplinary clinicians working in aged care and mental health at two hospitals, 100 completed pre/post-evaluation questions. There were significant improvements in knowledge, confidence in managing, and attitudes regarding self-harm in late life, and the education was rated as likely to change clinical practice. No GP education sessions could be conducted. A brief educational intervention had immediate positive impacts for hospital-based clinicians albeit with high baseline knowledge. The sustainability of these effects and effectiveness of the intervention for GPs warrant examination.

