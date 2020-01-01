Abstract

France is experiencing an increase in the number of opioid prescriptions and related fatalities. We carried out a retrospective observational study using data from the Paris PCC over a 10-year period. The main objective was to obtain an epidemiological description of the severe reported cases. The secondary objectives were to assess the evolution of the number of these cases and their severity defined by the use of fentanyl and its derivatives, the use of the opioid-poisoning treatment naloxone and the number of fatalities. During 2008-2017, 268,511 cases were recorded, including 1,122 cases of opioid-related poisoning that required medical management. These poisonings involved tramadol (43%), codeine (25%), dextropropoxyphene (13%) and morphine (8%); most resulted from self-exposure (60%). During the 10-year study period, 130 opioid-related fatalities were recorded in the Paris area, mainly resulting from suicides (39%) in men and were attributed to morphine (27%), tramadol (24%) and methadone (21%). We did not identify an increase in the number of severe opioid-related poisonings or fatalities or in the use of fentanyl or its derivatives. Conversely, we observed an increase in the use of naloxone, suggesting an increase in the severity of opioid poisonings. Our findings show that, until 2017, the opioid overdose epidemiology in the Paris area is different to that in the USA. The systematic analysis of data from the PCCs could be a good tool for health monitoring. To assess trends in France, a national study over a longer period would also be useful.



Language: en