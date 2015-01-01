Abstract

ecent studies have shown that balance performance assessment based on artificial intelligence (AI) is feasible. However, balance control is very complex and requires different subsystems to participate, which have not been evaluated individually yet. Furthermore, these studies only classified individual's balance performance across limited grades. Therefore, in this study we attempted to implement AI to precisely evaluate different types of balance control subsystems (BCSes). First, a total of 224 commonly used and newly developed features were extracted from the center of pressure (CoP) data for each participant, respectively. Then, regressors were employed in order to map these features to the evaluation scores given by physical therapists, which include the total score in Mini-Balance-Evaluation-Systems-Tests (Mini-BESTest) and its sub-scores on BCSes, namely anticipatory postural adjustments (APA), reactive postural control (RPC), sensory orientation (SO), and dynamic gait (DG). Their scoring ranges should be 0-28, 0-6, 0-6, 0-6, and 0-10, respectively. The results show that their minimum mean absolute errors from AI estimation reach up to 2.658, 0.827, 0.970, 0.642, and 0.98, respectively. In sum, our study is a preliminary study for assessing BCSes based on AI, which shows its possibility to be used in the clinics in the future.

Language: en