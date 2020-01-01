Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess crash risk and driving habits associated with chronic medical conditions among drivers entering old age.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTING: French cohort GAZEL. PARTICIPANTS: 12 460 drivers in the analysis of road traffic crash, among whom 11 670 completed the follow-up period (2007-2014). We assessed driving cessation among 11 633 participants over the same period, and mileage and driving avoidance among the 4973 participants who returned a road safety questionnaire in 2015. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Yearly occurrence of at least one road crash as a driver; time to driving cessation; mileage; driving avoidance: at night, with bad weather, in heavy traffic, with glare conditions, over long distances.



RESULTS: Several potentially risky conditions (angina, myocardial infarction, coronary disease; stroke; nephritic colic, urinary stones; glaucoma) were associated with lower mileage and/or driving avoidance and did not increase crash risk. Neither driving avoidance nor lower mileage was found for other conditions associated with an increased crash risk: hearing difficulties (adjusted OR 1.19, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.34); joint disorders (1.17, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.30). Depression, anxietyandstress was associated with an increased crash risk (1.23, 95% CI 1.01 to 1.49) despite increased driving avoidance. Parkinson's disease was associated with driving cessation (adjusted HR 32.61, 95% CI 14.21 to 65.17).



CONCLUSIONS: Depending on their condition, and probably on the associated risk perception, drivers entering old age report diverse driving habits. For example, hearing difficulties is a frequent condition, rarely considered a threat to road safety, and nonetheless associated with an increased crash risk.



