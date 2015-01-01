|
Citation
|
Wojciechowska-Maszkowska B, Borzucka D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(2): e490.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Physical Education and Physiotherapy, Opole University of Technology, 45-758 Opole, Poland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31940987
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of additional load on postural-stability control in young women. To evaluate postural control in the 34 women in this study (mean age, 20.8 years), we measured postural sway (center of pressure, COP) in a neutral stance (with eyes open) in three trials of 30 s each. Three load conditions were used in the study: 0, 14, and 30 kg. In analysis, we used three COP parameters, variability (linear), mean sway velocity (linear), and entropy (nonlinear).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
external load; posturography; stability control; women