Citation
Bęczkowska S, Grabarek I, Pilip S, Szpakowski L, Gałązkowski R. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland (Department of Emergency Medical Services).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31942870
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The article presents the results of selected pilot studies conducted in medical ambulances. Their aim was to determine the working conditions and identify troublesome factors accompanying the performance of basic medical procedures by rescue teams. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study of working conditions was carried out in Mercedes-Benz ambulances, type S and P. Fifty-one paramedics of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service in Siedlce took part in the research. The questionnaire expert survey method and the direct observation method were used.
Language: en
Keywords
ambulances; ergonomic; musculoskeletal discomfort; occupational hazard; paramedics; questionnaire survey