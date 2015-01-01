|
Citation
|
Piekarska-Wijatkowska A, Kobza-Sindlewska K, Przyłuska J, Krakowiak A. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Łódź, Poland (Toxicology Clinic, Department of Toxicology).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31942869
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The aim of the research was to analyze the nature of changes and tendencies observed in the frequency, circumstances and causes of acute intentional poisonings within the agglomeration of Łódź, Poland. The study related to adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: As the research material, medical records of patients hospitalized due to an acute poisoning in the Department of Toxicology in Łódź were used. Information on the hospitalized patients was gathered in the database created in accordance with the assumed criteria and an approved system of the collection of variables describing the issues of intentional acute poisonings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; retrospective study; self-poisonings; suicidal attempt; toxicology; xenobiotics