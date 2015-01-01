Abstract

Objectives: Migrant farmworkers face many hardships in both their working and living environments including dangerous and demanding tasks, long hours, and inadequate rest. This study sought to explore gender differences in the reporting of fatigue and pain and to identify predictors of fatigue and pain among migrant farmworkers in Nebraska (n = 241).Methods: Bivariate tests were used to assess associations among study variables. Linear and generalized linear mixed effect models were used to assess gender as a predictor of fatigue and pain respectively while controlling for covariates.Results: Females reported significantly higher levels of fatigue (M score = 15.5, SD = 6.1 compared to M score = 12.8, SD = 4.3) than their male counterparts. Females were also more likely to report pain (56.9% of females compared to 36.3% of males). Being female, pain, hours of sleep, and job demands were significant predictors of fatigue. Fatigue and job-related injury were the only significant predictors of pain.Conclusions: There are gender-related disparities in the reporting of fatigue and pain among Latino/a migrant farmworkers. Extra precautions need to be taken to protect worker health and safety and reduce fatigue, particularly for female workers. Implications for employers, supervisors, and healthcare providers are discussed.

