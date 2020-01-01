|
Citation
|
Del Din S, Galna B, Lord S, Nieuwboer A, Bekkers EMJ, Pelosin E, Avanzino L, Bloem BR, Olde Rikkert MGM, Nieuwhof F, Cereatti A, Della Croce U, Mirelman A, Hausdorff JM, Rochester L. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Gerontological Society of America)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31942969
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physical activity is linked to many positive health outcomes, stimulating the development of exercise programs. However, many falls occur whilst walking and so promoting activity might paradoxically increase fall rates, causing injuries and worse quality of life. The relationship between activity exposure and fall rates remains unclear. We investigated the relationship between walking activity (exposure to risk) and fall rates before and after an exercise program (V-TIME).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parkinsons; exercise; falls; physical activity; wearable technology