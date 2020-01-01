Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity is linked to many positive health outcomes, stimulating the development of exercise programs. However, many falls occur whilst walking and so promoting activity might paradoxically increase fall rates, causing injuries and worse quality of life. The relationship between activity exposure and fall rates remains unclear. We investigated the relationship between walking activity (exposure to risk) and fall rates before and after an exercise program (V-TIME).



METHODS: 109 elderly fallers, 38 people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and 128 people with Parkinson's disease (PD) were randomly assigned to one of two active interventions: treadmill training only or treadmill training combined with a virtual reality component. Participants were tested before and after the interventions. Free-living walking activity was characterised by volume, pattern, and variability of ambulatory bouts using an accelerometer positioned on the lower back for one week. To evaluate that relationship between fall risk and activity, a normalized index was determined expressing fall rates relative to activity exposure (FRA index), with higher scores indicating a higher risk of falls per steps taken.



RESULTS: At baseline the FRA index was higher for people with PD compared to those with MCI and elderly fallers. Walking activity did not change after the intervention for the groups but the FRA index decreased significantly for all groups (p≤0.035).



CONCLUSIONS: This work showed that V-TIME interventions reduced falls risk without concurrent change in walking activity. We recommend using the FRA index in future fall prevention studies to better understand the nature of intervention programs.



