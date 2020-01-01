|
Citation
|
Watson W, Pedowitz A, Nowak S, Neumayer C, Kaplan E, Shah S. Rehabil. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Blythedale Children's Hospital.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31944784
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Cognitive impairments are a devastating consequence of acquired brain injury (ABI) in children. Current pediatric tools for assessing cognitive impairments are generally time intensive and applicable only to a restricted age span. The National Institutes of Health Toolbox-Cognition Battery (NIHTB-CB) is a standardized, tablet-based cognitive assessment that has been normed across the life span in the general population and validated in adults with brain injuries. However, its clinical utility and validity has not yet been demonstrated in pediatric patients with brain injuries. The current study examines the feasibility of NIHTB-CB administration in both a pediatric inpatient and day treatment rehabilitation setting.
Language: en