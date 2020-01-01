SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Germani A, Delvecchio E, Li JB, Mazzeschi C. Scand. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Philosophy, Social Sciences and Education, University of Perugia, Perugia, Italy.

(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sjop.12616

31943256

Emerging adulthood is characterized by pervasive changes in identity and relationships. These challenges can entail problems for subjective well-being, leading to depressive symptoms. The development of an autonomous-related self is considered crucial for emerging adults' personal growth and psychological well-being. Autonomous-related self is linked to self-esteem and secure attachment style, which are also protective factors for depression. The current research sought to investigate the relation between autonomous-related self and depressive symptoms, as well as the role of secure attachment style and self-esteem, in a sample of 356 Italian emerging adults. Gender differences were taken into account in preliminary analyses. Gender differences emerged for autonomous-related self and self-esteem, while secure attachment and depression levels were similar across gender. Our results suggest that autonomous-related self, mediated by self-esteem and secure attachment style, is a protective factor for emotional states of depression, controlling for social desirability. These findings emphasize the importance of taking autonomy and relatedness into account in emerging adulthood and represent a starting point for future studies.

© 2020 Scandinavian Psychological Associations and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Autonomous-related self; attachment; depression; emerging adulthood; mediation model; self-esteem

