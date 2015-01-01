|
Mumba MN, Nacarrow AF, Cody S, Key BA, Wang H, Robb M, Jurczyk A, Ford C, Kelley MA, Allen RS. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
31948269
Abstract
This study examined whether various levels of physical activity among older adults predicted levels of depression and whether there were racial differences in the levels and types of physical activities engaged in by adults aged 50 and older.
Keywords
Depression; mental health measures; physical activity; physical disorders; social support