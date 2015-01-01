|
Citation
Archibald MM, Lawless M, Gill TK, Chehade MJ. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e17.
Affiliation
Discipline of Orthopaedics & Trauma, Royal Adelaide Hospital, The University of Adelaide, Level 4 Bice Building, Adelaide, SA, 5005, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31948387
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Over the past decade, there has been significant growth in the awareness and understanding of fragility among orthopaedic surgeons in the context of osteoporotic fractures and with it, improvements in the recognition and management of fragility fractures. Emerging as a major clinical and research focus in aged care is the concept of frailty and its associations with fragility, sarcopenia, falls and rehabilitation. Currently, research is lacking on how orthopaedic surgeons perceive frailty and the role of frailty screening. A baseline understanding of these perceptions is needed to inform integration of frailty identification and management for patient optimization in orthopaedic practices, as well as research and education efforts of patients and healthcare professionals in orthopaedic contexts.
Language: en
Keywords
Fragility; Frailty; Frailty screening; Orthopedics; Qualitative