Citation
Ambrens M, Tiedemann A, Delbaere K, Alley S, Vandelanotte C. BMJ Open 2020; 10(1): e031200.
Affiliation
School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, Central Queensland University, Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31948985
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Between 20% and 28% of community-dwelling older people experience a fall each year. Falls can result in significant personal and socioeconomic costs, and are the leading cause of admission to hospital for an older person in Australia. Exercise interventions that target balance are the most effective for preventing falls in community-dwellers; however, greater accessibility of effective programmes is needed. As technology has become more accessible, its use as a tool for supporting and promoting health and well-being of individuals has been explored. Little is known about the effectiveness of eHealth technologies to deliver fall prevention interventions. This protocol describes a systematic review with meta-analysis that aims to evaluate the effect of eHealth fall prevention interventions compared with usual care control on balance in people aged 65 years and older living in the community.
Language: en
Keywords
app; eHealth; exergaming; fall; internet; older adults