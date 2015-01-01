Abstract

As falls prevalence increases with the aging of the population, early detection of balance degradation is of great importance for efficient prevention and treatment. This work compares a wide range of state-of-the-art methods to estimate the trajectory of the center of mass - a key aspect of postural control quantification. This comparison is done through multiple complementary metrics over a large dataset, highlighting the pros and cons of each method as well as the key influence of the data preprocessing. Additionally, we introduce several improvements and parameter tunings for these methods that increase their accuracy or reduce contextual information requirement.

