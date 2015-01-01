SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nicolai A, Audiffren J. Conf. Proc. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2019; 2019: 6854-6859.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC.2019.8857888

PMID

31947415

Abstract

As falls prevalence increases with the aging of the population, early detection of balance degradation is of great importance for efficient prevention and treatment. This work compares a wide range of state-of-the-art methods to estimate the trajectory of the center of mass - a key aspect of postural control quantification. This comparison is done through multiple complementary metrics over a large dataset, highlighting the pros and cons of each method as well as the key influence of the data preprocessing. Additionally, we introduce several improvements and parameter tunings for these methods that increase their accuracy or reduce contextual information requirement.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print