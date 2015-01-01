Abstract

Balance quality measurement is a key element in the evaluation of numerous conditions, including frailty. Four parameters were extracted from the balance quality assessment for older subjects: Rising Rate (RR), Duration of the stabilization segment (ZD), Stabilogram Area (SA) and Average Velocity of the Trajectory (TV). These are then scored and weighted, thus creating an overall indicator of balance quality. The reliability, the absolute reliability and the minimum difference of the four parameters were evaluated using the intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC), the standard error measurement (SEM) and the Minimal Detectable Change (MDC), respectively. Reproducibility was very high, with ICC values of 0.83, 0.85, 0.88 and 0.95 for RR, ZD, SA and TV, respectively. These results revealed that the parameters are a reliable measure for evaluating balance quality measurement.

