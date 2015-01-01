Abstract

Despite the growing use of different wearable inertial systems, increasingly diffused in clinical practice, there is still a lack of knowledge about the agreement between systems based also on different sensor configuration. Aim of the study has been the investigation of the agreement between Opal and G-Walk wearable inertial systems in gait analysis on normal and post stroke subjects. Although both systems are able to describe significant gait differences in the two populations, study results suggest that gait analysis evaluations carried out by different inertial systems does not give completely overlapping estimation about the different parameters and that this must be taken in correct account especially comparing results of clinical trials obtained by different systems and sensor's placements.

