Abstract

In this paper, we aimed to evaluate the relationship between walking and emotion. We utilized the two-dimension (2D) walking condition map and the 2D emotion map to confirm the tendency and correlation. From the results, we defined each walking gait corresponding to each emotional state. To valid use walking-emotion relationship, we proposed to use it as a new evaluation method combined with the assistive walking device. Thus, the patient can acquire an improved rehabilitation effect while using the assistive walking device. To significantly use this method, we suggested that the patient walks by following the personal walking limitation region. Therefore, they can control the emotion via the proposed evaluation method. By connecting two maps, the interaction maps were proposed. Finally, the proposed evaluation results can provide a valuable application for various assistive devices to maintain the motivation of the user while performing the rehabilitation. Two-way control (emotion controls walking and walking controls emotion) would be applied to the assistive walking device in future works.

