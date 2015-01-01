SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou L, Cao H, An X, Liu S, Qi H, Ming D, Jiao X, Wu M, Zhou P. Conf. Proc. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2019; 2019: 3127-3130.

(Copyright © 2019, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

10.1109/EMBC.2019.8856794

31946550

Vigilance plays an important role in daily life and many specific businesses like driving. Decrement of vigilance could result in serious accidents. Therefore, quick identification and effective prevention of the decrement of vigilance become important and necessary. Here, we developed a revised version of the psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) to identify vigilance decrement and a forehead-cooling stimulation to improve vigilance. Before and during stimulation, the participant's behavior and electroencephalography (EEG) variation were analyzed and compared.

RESULTS showed that there was a significant difference concerning behavior and EEG power (the relative power RPβ, the power ratios Pα/β and P(θ+α)/β), but not for Lempel-Ziv Complexity (LZC). Our results suggest that forehead-cooling stimulation may be an effective method to increase vigilance.


