Abstract

Wearable technology allows an in-depth analysis of gait behaviour in free-living environments. This investigation aimed to use Alzheimer's disease as an example to apply the time series analysis technique of Statistical Parametric Mapping (SPM) to create daily gait profiles and test if they differed from cognitively intact controls. A framework of macro (habitual walking behaviours) and micro characteristics (spatiotemporal gait variables) characteristics were calculated on an hourly basis. SPM showed that select micro gait characteristics differed from controls at specific hours of the day. Therefore, the application of SPM may provide a more in-depth reflection of activity and gait time-dependent fluctuations than commonly used whole day values. Considering macro and micro gait hour-by- hour may have applications towards disease management, personalized care, monitoring medication and targeted interventions for people with a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

