Abstract

Concussion is one of the most common injuries reported across a myriad of sports. Recent evidence suggests that individuals may possess sensorimotor deficits beyond clinical recovery, predisposing them to further injury. This preliminary prospective case series aimed to determine if an inertial sensor instrumented Y balance test can capture changes in dynamic balance, regardless of apparent 'clinical recovery', in six concussed elite rugby union players. The findings from this case series demonstrate that the inertial sensor-based measures can detect clinically meaningful changes in dynamic balance performance, not captured by the traditional clinical scoring methods, 48-hours post-injury and at the point of 'clinical recovery' (return to play). Further research should investigate the role such instrumented dynamic balance assessments may play in the management of sports-related concussion.

Language: en