Abstract

The quantification of postural control (PC) provides the opportunity to understand the function and integration of the sensorimotor subsystems. The increased availability of portable sensing technology, such as Wii Balance Boards (WBB), has afforded the capacity to capture data pertaining to motor function, outside of the laboratory and clinical setting. However, prior to its use in long-term monitoring, it is crucial to understand natural daily PC variation. Twenty-four young adults conducted repeated static PC assessments over 20 consecutive weekdays, using WBBs. 16/24 participants (eyes open) and 11/24 participants (eyes closed) exhibited statistically significant differences (p <; 0.05) between their initial 'once-off' measure and their daily measures of PC. This study showed that variations in PC exist in a healthy population, a once-off measure may not be representative of true performance and this inherent variation should be considered when implementing long-term monitoring protocols.

