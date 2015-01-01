Abstract

This paper analyzes the galvanic skin response (GSR) recorded from healthy and motor disabled people while steering a robotic wheelchair (RobChair ISR-UC prototype), to infer whether GSR can help in the recognition of stressful situations. Seven healthy individuals and six individuals with motor disabilities were asked to drive the RobChair by means of a brain-computer interface in indoor office environments, including complex scenarios such as passing narrow doors, avoiding obstacles, and with situations of unexpected trajectories of the wheelchair (controlled by an operator without users knowledge). All these driving situations can trigger emotional arousals such as anxiety and stress. A method called feature-based peak detection (FBPD) was proposed for automatic detection of skin conductance response (SCR) which proved to be very effective compared to the state-of-the-art methods. We found that SCR was elicited in 100% of the occurrences of collisions (lateral scrapings) and 94% of unexpected trajectories.

