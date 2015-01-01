SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yamashita T, Yamashita K, Takase Y. Conf. Proc. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2019; 2019: 321-324.

(Copyright © 2019, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

10.1109/EMBC.2019.8857767

31945906

Feet and toenail abnormalities are common among the elderly and can increase the risk of falls. We examined the changes in physical function after feet and toenails care for frail elderly adults and elderly adults with dementia. As a result, the abnormalities in the subject's feet and toenails improved, and the individuals' physical function and social participation increased.


