Abstract

This study explored the contributions of cortical activity in the primary sensorimotor cortex (SMC) and the posterior parietal cortex (PPC) to recovery responses following unpredictable trip perturbations. A technology platform equipped with a programmable split-belt treadmill induced unpredictable trip perturbations while walking. 128-channel non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG) signals were collected. Power spectral analysis was performed to quantify the electrocortical activity of two clusters in the SMC and PPC during quiet standing, steady state walking, and recovery periods. Alpha (8-13 Hz) power of the SMC and PPC was significantly suppressed during the recovery period compared to the standing and walking periods. The main finding of this study could inform the future development gait perturbation paradigms that facilitate the recovery responses in different populations, based on motor learning by repetition.

