Abstract

The publisher regrets that in the published version of this article, the second author’s name was spelt incorrectly. The correctly spelt name is Priscila dib Gonçalves.



The publisher would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.



Refers to

Hercílio Pereira de Oliveira, Priscila Dib Gonçalves, Mariella Ometto, Bernardo dos Santos, André Malbergier, Ricardo Amaral, Sergio Nicastri, Arthur Guerra de Andrade, Paulo Jannuzzi Cunha

Distinct effects of cocaine and cocaine + cannabis on neurocognitive functioning and abstinence: A six-month follow-up study

Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Volume 205, 1 December 2019, e 107642

Language: en