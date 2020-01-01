|
Citation
Athey AJ, Beale EE, Overholser JC, Stockmeier CA, Bagge CL. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 208: e107847.
Affiliation
University of Michigan Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry, University of Michigan Medical Center, North Campus Research Center, B16, 2800 Plymouth Road Room 248E, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109-2800, USA; VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, VA Center for Clinical Management Research (CCMR), 2215 Fuller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI, 48105, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31951908
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Opiate misuse has reached epidemic levels. Prevention efforts depend on distinguishing opiate users from abusers. The current study compared opioid users who died by natural cases, accidents, and suicide using psychological autopsy methods. Groups were compared on substance use characteristics, treatment history, experiences of negative life events, and circumstances at the time of death.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Opiates; Overdose; Suicide